2023.01.14 Since McCarthy became Speaker of the House, the political landscape has changed significantly. Capital from various sources, especially from the CCP, has begun to flow to a safer place - the United States. This will surely accelerate the collapse of the CCP economy and the CCP itself.

麦肯锡成为美国国会议长以来，政治格局发生了巨大的变化。各方资金，特别是在中共的资金，开始流向安全的地方，那就是美国。这必然将加速中共经济的崩塌和中共的灭亡。



