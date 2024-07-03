⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (3 July 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

His channel was banned from YT yesterday, but he's back today, yay!

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have defeated manpower & hardware of the 57th Motor Infantry Brigade, the 71st Jaeger Brig of the AFU, the 36th Marine Brig, 113th and 125th territorial defence brigs & the 13th Natl Guard Brig close to Volchansk, Neskuchnoye, Malye Prokhody, Staritsa, & Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

1 counterattack by a group of the Vostok Special Operations Forces' centre has been repelled.

Enemy losses up to 140 soldiers, 1 Tunguska anti-aircraft gun combat vehic, 8 pickup trucks, 1 152-mm D-20 gun, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, & 1 122-mm D-30 howi.

▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs have taken advantageous positions & defeated formations of 14th, 63rd, 115th, 116th mech'd brigs of the AFU and the 12th Azov Special Forces Brig close to Sinkovka & Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg), Grigorovka, Torskoye, and Krasny Liman (DPR).

During the day, 2 counterattacks by the 3rd Assault Brig of the UKR have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 540 soldiers, 1 arm'd fighting vehic, & 4 motor vehics.

In counter-battery warfare, 1 Czech-made Vampire multi-launch rocket syst launcher, 1 155-mm US-made M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm U.S.-made Msta-B howi, 1 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun, & 1 100-mm U.S.-made Rapira anti-tank gun have been hit.

3 AFU field ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs have completely liberated Novy dist of Chasov Yar locality (DPR) & improved the situation along the front line.

AFU 24th, 30th, 93rd mech'd, 56th motor'd infantry, 81st airmobile brigs, 109, 114, & 119th territorial DEF brigs have been hit near Vasyukovka, Kalinina, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Krasnogorovka, Raigorodok, & Vesyoly Gai (DPR).

4 counterattacks of the 46th Airmobile Brig, the 79th Air Assault Brig, & the 214th 'Opfor' Battalion of the AFU have been repelled.

UKR losses up to 450 men, 2 tanks, 3 armd fight vehics, including 1 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, & 10 pickup trucks.

In counter-battery warfare, 1 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 3 152-mm D-20 guns, 1 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun, 2 Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, & 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-48 CB warfare station have been hit.

4 AFU field ammo depots have been also destroyed.

▫️Units of Tsentr GOFs have improved their tactical position. RU troops have defeated formations of 31st, 118th mech'd, 79th air assault, 142nd infantry brigs of the AFU, & 2nd Brig of Natl Guard near Kirovo, Yevgenovka, Selidovo, Voskhod, Vozdvizhenka, & Progress (DPR).



5 counterattacks by assault detachments of 95th air assault, 23rd, 41st, 47 mechd, & 68th jaeger brigs of the AFU have been repelled.



UKR losses up to 420 troops, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehics, including 1 U.S.-made Bradley IFV, 2 armoured fight vehics, & 2 motor vehics.



Counter-battery warfare, 1 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howi, 1 152-mm D-20 gun, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst, 1 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun, & 1 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun have been hit.



▫️Units of Vostok GOFs have taken more lines & also defeated manpower & hardware of the 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig, 120, 125, & 128th terri'l defence brigs of the AFU close to Velikaya Novosyolka, Rovnopol, Vremevka, & Novoukrainka (DPR).



RU troops repulsed 3 counterattacks by assault detachments of 108th & 123rd territ'l DEF brigs.



AFU losses up to 145 servicemen, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 6 motor vehics, 1 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer,& 1 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howi.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs have defeated the 141st Infantry Brig, the 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, & the 35th Marine Brig near Nesteryanka & Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye reg) & Tokarevka (Kherson reg).



Enemy losses up to 45 troops, 6 motor vehics, 1 German-made IRIS-T-SLM anti-aircraft missile launcher, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm U.S.-made Msta-B howitzer, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artillery system, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station.



▫️OP'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs have destroyed 1 Mi-24 helicopter of the UKR Air Force at a base airfield, 1 workshop of an enterprise for the manuf of tank guns & large-calibre ammo, as well as clusters of enemy manpower in 125 areas.



Black Sea Fleet forces have destroyed 3 uncrewed boats of the UKR Navy during the day.



▫️AD facilities have shot down 3 HIMARS multi-launch rocket syst projectiles, as well as 39 UAVs.



📊In total, 625 airplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,160 unmanned aerial vehicles, 537 air defence missile systems, 16,490 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,363 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,272 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 23,289 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.