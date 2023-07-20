Donny Rotten Couch - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes

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Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes
Yo, Donny Rotten is so dumb he sat on the TV and watched the couch.
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf
#donbacon #donnyrotten #nebraska #congress #couch #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke #rotten