Sunday Live: Governments Arrest Whistleblowers Who Exposed COVID Jab Mass Deaths to the World — Alex Jones Responds! - FULL SHOW - 12/03/2023
Published 16 hours ago

Biomedical Deep State is in total panic as the the world wakes up to its tyrannical depopulation actions in real time!

Globalists at COP28 desperately discuss plan to cut off world energy and food supplies, but there's hope because the general public is waking up and even the COP28 chief admits Great Reset plan is a big fraud.

