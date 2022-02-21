The Alex Jones Show Sunday 2/20/22

Feb 20, 2022"Maximum Red Alert Sunday Emergency Broadcast: Western Leaders Claim War With Russia Has Already Begun + MTG Live In Studio FULL SHOW 2-20-22"Courtesy of The Alex Jones ShowAlex Jones is joined by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in-studio to break down Joe Biden’s insane push for war with Russia to distract from his policy disasters. We’ll also discuss how people around the world are wising up to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda as Western governments lean toward crushing dissenters of COVID mandates by force as their narratives collapse.🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Alex Jones is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetodayIt's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.