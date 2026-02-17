'They were laughing' — Epstein survivor details abuse on private jet

A woman trafficked from Cape Town to Jeffrey Epstein’s island said the women who recruited her “were laughing” as he assaulted her during the flight.

💬 “As the plane took off, he started forcibly touching me… They were laughing. I was really petrified,” Juliette Bryant told Sky News, describing what she called “invisible chains” that kept her trapped for years.

Sky News reported that emails in the latest DOJ release include flight details linking Cape Town to Epstein’s network through 2018. The outlet also reported Bryant’s own emails were published unredacted, exposing her despite claims of careful handling of victim material.

✡️ Epstein’s machinery stretched across continents — private jets, islands, recruiters.

❌ Yet somehow the FBI refuses to find — let alone charge — any co-conspirators or predators.

Adding: Epstein and Pakistan: Why the disgraced billionaire hated Imran Khan

Geopolitics Prime has previously reported that in 2014, a diplomat forwarded Jeffrey Epstein an intelligence briefing regarding Pakistani military strikes, the CIA's suspension of drone strikes, and the Taliban's reaction to both.

The documents also mention the names of two prominent Pakistani politicians – former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.





Qureshi is mentioned in a 2010 email exchange between Epstein and JP Morgan executive Jes Staley.





The email discusses a list of foreign dignitaries with whom "private meetings" could potentially be arranged.

It is important to note that the documents contain no evidence that such a meeting actually took place, or that Qureshi himself was aware of his presence on this list.

Regarding Imran Khan, in private correspondence with Steve Bannon, who was a senior advisor to Trump during his first presidential term, the financier called the Pakistani politician "a much grater threat to peace than Erdogan, Khomeni, Xi or Putin."

Elaborating on his point, Epstein expressed the opinion that he, in comparison, "makes Trump look like Einstein."

He called Khan "incapable of truth, a devout Islamist." Epstein writes that the Pakistani was married "to two of his girlfriends." One of them is the daughter of financier Jimmy Goldsmith, whom he forced to convert to Islam.

💬 "He's a cricketer, not a chess player. But he knows how to ignite a crowd," Epstein says of Khan.

A significant portion of the mentions regarding Pakistan are linked to efforts to eradicate polio – a cause actively pursued by Bill Gates and his foundation.

The correspondence discussed attacks on vaccination teams in Pakistan and Nigeria, as well as potential solutions to this problem.

Bill Gates was reportedly displeased with publications in the Pakistani media about a possible phone call with Imran Khan, fearing it could harm the vaccination campaign.

The most sensational data concerns Epstein's trip to Peshawar in 2013. In his emails, he claimed to have met with representatives from all seven agencies of FATA (the Federally Administered Tribal Areas) and, most importantly, spoke by phone with a "high-ranking person from the Taliban" to ascertain their position on vaccinations.

He also received detailed analytical briefings on the situation within the Taliban's leadership following the death of Mullah Omar.