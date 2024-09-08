09-08-2024 TEACH THEM to be SET APART Part 22 - LEPROSY: Look Deeper

LOOK DEEPER Leviticus 13:29 “And when a man, or a woman, has an infection on the head or in the beard, 30 then the priest shall look at the infection and see, if it appears deeper than the skin, and there is thin yellow hair in it, then the priest shall pronounce him unclean, it is an eruption, a leprosy of the head or beard. 31 “But when the priest looks at the infection of the eruption and sees that it does not appear deeper than the skin, and there is no black hair in it, then the priest shall shut up the one with the infection of the eruption seven days. 32 “And on the seventh day the priest shall look at the infection and see, if the eruption has not spread, and there is no yellow hair in it, and the eruption does not appear deeper than the skin...

