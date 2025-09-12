Is it Turbo Cancer or not?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Today I'm going back to our roots, my contributions to the nutrition, the nutrients of our innate immune system, which are key to our healing. As we go on about turbo cancer, the terms we're using and calling turbo cancer, I show this what looks like a complicated slide. It goes back to a 2018 PowerPoint that I gave first in Boise, Idaho, for Dr Michael Karfeldt whose book "A better way to treat cancer," and you know, the last two weeks, we've been looking at my tests and my thermographies and looking at heart rate variability and the kinds of frequency and energy healing they do there to support the nutrition. We hear so much. Turbo cancer. Turbo cancer, Turbo cancer. Well, this isn't turbo cancer. It's the destruction of our genome. But is it the destruction of our genome. No, really, it's not.

Judy MIiovits, PhD - 09/09/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1nAJEENoBNkJL

