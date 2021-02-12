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GLOBAL UPDATE 02/09/21 - Quantum Financial Mega-Lift System to Replace Satanist Babylonian Banking System - Controlled PERVS Selling their Souls - Many Topics - By: Cosmic Truth Justice Earth
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70 views • February 12, 2021
Hi, this is Cynthia, thank you for visiting. This video is from:
Tim Emslie, Cosmic Truth Justice Earth
I am currently not working so I have no income currently so if anyone would like to make a donation for my video Commentary services please do at
:https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/CosmicActivations
Or if anyone wants a 1.5 hr Intuitive Healing/Theta Healing session at $100 US or $130 Aus please email me at:
[email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/cosmicintuitiveHealingcosmiccohesivehealing/
Payment for a healing session needs to be indicated if paying by the above PayPal link, therefore an email connecting enquiring a voice or video link session needs to be established especially regarding time zone differences
Tim Emslie, Cosmic Truth Justice Earth
I am currently not working so I have no income currently so if anyone would like to make a donation for my video Commentary services please do at
:https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/CosmicActivations
Or if anyone wants a 1.5 hr Intuitive Healing/Theta Healing session at $100 US or $130 Aus please email me at:
[email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/cosmicintuitiveHealingcosmiccohesivehealing/
Payment for a healing session needs to be indicated if paying by the above PayPal link, therefore an email connecting enquiring a voice or video link session needs to be established especially regarding time zone differences
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