Marty Schladen Explains Ohio’s Pharmacy Benefit Manager Crisis and Drug Pricing Reform

This story may be one of the unknowns to Ohioans, but we look into the hidden world of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), broken healthcare incentives, and the collapse of community pharmacies.





We welcome Marty Schladen from Ohio Capital Journal back to the podcast.





AND we took a detour through Ohio’s energy controversy and—yes—why Alcatraz is back in the headlines.





3 Key Takeaways:





PBMs & Hidden Healthcare Costs: The lack of transparency with pharmacy benefit managers drives up prices for everyone, even leading to $250M in excess costs in Ohio Medicaid alone. It’s a tangle of rebates, “safe harbors,” and backdoor deals that rarely save money for actual patients.





Pharmacy Deserts Are Real: Ohio’s local, independent pharmacies are closing at an alarming rate, threatening access to care in underserved areas. When a pharmacy shuts down, it’s not just a business lost—it’s often the only healthcare touchpoint for miles.





Bi-Partisan Reform is Gaining Steam: From Ohio’s Attorney General to 39 state AGs teaming up, there’s momentum to fix the system—by enforcing transparency, capping “middleman” profits, and ending conflicts of interest (like PBMs owning retail pharmacies).





Special thanks to Marty for the clarity and to all listeners who care about a fairer, healthier future for Ohio.





Key Moments





00:00 Ohio's PBM Safe Harbor History





08:23 Pharmacy Pricing Investigation in Ohio





14:15 Cancer Clinics Frustrated by PBMs





20:02 Locked-In Government Revenue Politics





21:03 Ohio Medicaid Reform Saves $333M





31:06 Unregulated Drug Compounding Issues





36:19 Jim Jordan's FTC Reallocation Proposal





39:41 EV Rebate Removed, Elon Affected





46:49 Discussion on House Bill 15





49:06 House Bill 15: Environmental Concerns





55:07 "3 Mile Island vs. Chernobyl"





01:03:11 Ohio's Health vs. Corporate Welfare





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.