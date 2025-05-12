Marty Schladen Explains Ohio’s Pharmacy Benefit Manager Crisis and Drug Pricing Reform

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This story may be one of the unknowns to Ohioans, but we look into the hidden world of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), broken healthcare incentives, and the collapse of community pharmacies.
We welcome Marty Schladen from Ohio Capital Journal back to the podcast.
AND we took a detour through Ohio’s energy controversy and—yes—why Alcatraz is back in the headlines.
3 Key Takeaways:
PBMs & Hidden Healthcare Costs: The lack of transparency with pharmacy benefit managers drives up prices for everyone, even leading to $250M in excess costs in Ohio Medicaid alone. It’s a tangle of rebates, “safe harbors,” and backdoor deals that rarely save money for actual patients.
Pharmacy Deserts Are Real: Ohio’s local, independent pharmacies are closing at an alarming rate, threatening access to care in underserved areas. When a pharmacy shuts down, it’s not just a business lost—it’s often the only healthcare touchpoint for miles.
Bi-Partisan Reform is Gaining Steam: From Ohio’s Attorney General to 39 state AGs teaming up, there’s momentum to fix the system—by enforcing transparency, capping “middleman” profits, and ending conflicts of interest (like PBMs owning retail pharmacies).
Special thanks to Marty for the clarity and to all listeners who care about a fairer, healthier future for Ohio.
Key Moments
00:00 Ohio's PBM Safe Harbor History
08:23 Pharmacy Pricing Investigation in Ohio
14:15 Cancer Clinics Frustrated by PBMs
20:02 Locked-In Government Revenue Politics
21:03 Ohio Medicaid Reform Saves $333M
31:06 Unregulated Drug Compounding Issues
36:19 Jim Jordan's FTC Reallocation Proposal
39:41 EV Rebate Removed, Elon Affected
46:49 Discussion on House Bill 15
49:06 House Bill 15: Environmental Concerns
55:07 "3 Mile Island vs. Chernobyl"
01:03:11 Ohio's Health vs. Corporate Welfare
