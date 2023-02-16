2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 93

FAIR AND HONEST AND SECURE ELECTIONS
In PA we have a similar group, but I don’t know what if anything they have done so far. I am hoping that by having them share this information, we can urge other people in other states to organize as well. This is so critically important to the future of our country that I am asking every one of our podcast followers to share the link to this podcast with people all over the country. We need to blanket all 50 states and our territories with this information. So please, share, share, share!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.