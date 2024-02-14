Create New Account
Two Most Important Things in the Universe, Prayer and Faith, Receiving God’s Divine Love, What Is Prayer? What’s Causing Us to Not Ask God for Love? Our Resistance, Free Will
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 20 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1


Cut:

1h04m03s - 1h09m23s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************


“UNTIL YOU GO THROUGH THE PERSONAL EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE, YOU WON’T KNOW IT.”

@ 1h04m28s


“IF YOU HAVE NO FAITH, YOU WILL NOT PRAY. IF YOU DO NOT USE YOUR WILL TO PRAY, YOU WILL NOT PRAY. IF YOU DON’T HAVE A HUMBLE HEARTH, YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE LOVE, YOU WILL NOT EVEN DESIRE IT IN MANY CASES. IF YOU DON’T HAVE AN OPENNESS TO FEELING AN EMOTION OF LOVE, YOU WILL NOT PRAY.”

@ 1h07m07s


“IF WE HAD NO RESISTANCE TO PRAYER AND NO RESISTANCE TO FAITH, WE WOULD ALL ALREADY BE AT ONE WITH GOD AS SOON AS WE DESIRE TO HAVE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD. IT’S ONLY OUR RESISTANCE TO PRAYER AND OUR RESISTANCE TO FAITH THAT CAUSES US TO NOT BE RIGHT AT THIS MOMENT AT ONE WITH GOD.”

@ 1h07m46s


“IF NONE OF US HAD RESISTANCE TO OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD, AS SOON AS WE HAD A DESIRE FOR RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD, WE HAVE ONE, TO THE POINT OF AT ONEMENT WITH GOD. IT’S ONLY OUR RESISTANCE THAT CAUSES THAT PROCESS TO NOT ACCURE.”

@ 1h09m05s


Keywords
relationship with godone with goddivine love pathsoul conditionreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godfree will and choicei want to know everythinggods divine lovefaith and prayerwhat is prayerwhat is my soulreceiving divine loveresistance to prayer and faithresistance to god and loveask god for lovepersonal emotional experiencehumble hearthmy desire for god

