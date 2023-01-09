Create New Account
Flocking to Fables—Part 1 - January Newsletter
The Berean Call
Published 21 hours ago

“Flocking to Fables” has to do with great numbers of people being overwhelmingly drawn to things that have no basis in reality. They have been bewitched by myths...or what the Bible calls "fables." Hopefully, that will be made clear as we proceed.


As we wonder what we may be facing in the year 2023, there are indications from Scripture that give us some good ideas. Actually, one is really good, and the others are not so good. The really good one is that our Lord and Savior may return to this earth to catch up His bride, His church, taking believers with Him to Heaven in the Rapture (1 Corinthians 1:5-7; 15:51-54)! That might happen soon, and nothing could be better.


