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Le vrai visage du COVID-19 - Dr. Pascal Sacré et Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
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25 views • August 30, 2020
2 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&;v=x0qHpdhdgxg&feature=emb_logo
MondialisationTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc8gB8z72rwcfgnVM_AUj9g
et cf. https://www.mondialisation.ca/video-le-vrai-visage-du-covid-19/5647996
MondialisationTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc8gB8z72rwcfgnVM_AUj9g
et cf. https://www.mondialisation.ca/video-le-vrai-visage-du-covid-19/5647996
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