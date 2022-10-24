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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Victory And The War Machine.
Proverbs 21:31 (NIV).
31) The horse is made ready for the day of battle,
but victory rests with the Lord.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The battle must be well planned and prepared.
But victory depends on Jesus.
https://pc1.tiny.us/44sp2fh2
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