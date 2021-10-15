The Devil and You - Spiritual Warfare

The Devil and You

Speaker Is: David Pawson

One of the greatest mistakes many Christians make, is they underestimate the power of satan and how much he does rule the world. God has the ultimate say over everything, but God has given satan dominion over the earth. Anytime an army goes to war, they study and respect their enemy and so should Christians understand the power satan has, understand his tactics and learn how to protect themselves from his attacks.



Please Share And Subscribe

Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:

This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.