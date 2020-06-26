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WHITENESS: THE ORIGINAL SIN - JIM GOAD
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38 views • June 26, 2020
We chatted to Jim Goad about his writing and his insight into current political events in America. Jim has authored numerous books, he produces the hilarious weekly podcast - Group Hug. Jim savagely critiques both left and right wing politics like no other - all the while inducing laughter upon the audience.
Support Jim Goad:
https://www.jimgoad.net/
https://twitter.com/jimgoad
https://soundcloud.com/jim-goad
https://www.instagram.com/jimgoad/
https://www.amazon.com/Whiteness-Orig...
https://www.takimag.com/
Support Jim Goad:
https://www.jimgoad.net/
https://twitter.com/jimgoad
https://soundcloud.com/jim-goad
https://www.instagram.com/jimgoad/
https://www.amazon.com/Whiteness-Orig...
https://www.takimag.com/
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