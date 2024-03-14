Именно такой дождь из ядерных ракет и будет закономерным итогом правления путина. Других вариантов нет.
Никаких других перспектив геополитики спятившего чекиста не «рисуется».
О ПВО можно забыть. Русские допотопные комплексы не справятся с десятками тысяч одновременных прилетов.
Да, чем-то ответит и россия. Это, конечно, утешит миллионы россиян, сгорающих в ядерном пламени, но их радость будет недолгой.
Невзоров
@nevzorovtv
