Vaccination Injury, Mobile/Cell Phone Studies and Crisis Profits

«Vetopedia» opens up new perspectives and opportunities for all people who love justice. At the 22nd AZK, Elias Sasek provides insights and specific application tips for new Vetopedia sections. People who do great educational work in each field have their say! Dr. med. Ute Krüger: “Turbo cancer and deaths after coronavirus injections.” Dr. Ronald Weikl: “From the coronavirus vaccination agenda to mandatory measles vaccinations – what is really at stake.” And Ulrich Weiner: “Mobile communications radiation, control, dependency – ways out of the digital trap.” Experience the overwhelming finale of the 22nd AZK and let yourself be carried away by the captivating presentations!