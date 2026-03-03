Rumsfeld 2004 on Iraq, Rubio 2026 on Iran - similar rhetoric

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rumsfeld on Iraq (2003): "Five days or five weeks or five months, but it certainly isn't gonna last any longer."
Hegseth on Iran (2026): "Four weeks, two weeks, six weeks. It could move up, it could move back."
Follow me Irish Man In Russia (http://t.me/irishmaninrussia) and Bowes Chay (https://x.com/BowesChay?t=QFoJsi-uSAZs44kgWy2SIQ&s=35) on X, Chay Bowes (https://youtube.com/@boweschay?si=xRuXt5sHRPmwID_h)