Rumsfeld 2004 on Iraq, Rubio 2026 on Iran - similar rhetoric

Rumsfeld on Iraq (2003): "Five days or five weeks or five months, but it certainly isn't gonna last any longer."

Hegseth on Iran (2026): "Four weeks, two weeks, six weeks. It could move up, it could move back."





