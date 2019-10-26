© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Levin exposes the lack of due process and destroys the fake news hypocrisy on freedom of the press
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • October 26, 2019
Levin calls out fake news Comcast/NBC and Time Warner/CNN for their bias and lies about Adam Schiff for brains closed door attempts to obstruct due process. Mark flips the script on the narrative, exposing the hypocrisy coming from the lunatics in the mainstream media and House Demonrats.
MINDS: @cashdaily
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
MINDS: @cashdaily
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.