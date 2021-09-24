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Calls for International Intervention to protect Aussies from Police Brutality & Government Terror
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170 views • September 24, 2021
Australia is meant to be one of the leaders of the free world and must therefore be held to even higher standards than countries with a history of despotism. Whether this comes in the form of boycotts, diplomatic warnings, or even targeted sanctions against the responsible officials, a very simple point must be made; the free world will not stahnnd by inm silence as the human rights of the Australian people are so aggressively undermined.
How do I make a complaint against police NSW?
Lodge it or mail the complaint form to, your local police station, or mail the completed complaint form to the Customer Assistance Unit at P.O. Box 3427, Tuggerah, NSW 2259, or.
email your complaint form to [email protected]
Make sure you refer to this video in your complaint!
Let me know in the comments if you make complaint! Good work team Australia! Hold the line!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
How do I make a complaint against police NSW?
Lodge it or mail the complaint form to, your local police station, or mail the completed complaint form to the Customer Assistance Unit at P.O. Box 3427, Tuggerah, NSW 2259, or.
email your complaint form to [email protected]
Make sure you refer to this video in your complaint!
Let me know in the comments if you make complaint! Good work team Australia! Hold the line!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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