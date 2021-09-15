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Prophetic Vision, North Korea about their leader – and a nuke to heaven
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104 views • September 15, 2021
This is a vision about North Korea, dated on July 19th 2021.
It speaks about their leader and a change that will occur in that nation, throughout all society.
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
It speaks about their leader and a change that will occur in that nation, throughout all society.
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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