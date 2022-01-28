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1/27/2022 Miles Guo: The authorized departure granted to the US embassy in Beijing is by no means a hastily made decision by Biden. How does it relate to Pompeo’s trip to Taiwan and the visit of the US military aircraft and warships to Taiwan?