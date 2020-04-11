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America: Destroyed By Design - An Alex Jones Film
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46 views • April 11, 2020
The Council on Foreign Relations…is the House of the secret government here in the U.S, the Trilateral Commission is the Senate here in America, and the Bilderbergers are the criminal headquarters of the entire program.
Find out how the sovereignty of the US is being subordinated to global interests: foundations at the Presidio, United Nations, Chinese interests, Panama Canal.
See how the United Nations indoctrinates our children. See interviews with witnesses of Oklahoma Bombing.
Find out how the sovereignty of the US is being subordinated to global interests: foundations at the Presidio, United Nations, Chinese interests, Panama Canal.
See how the United Nations indoctrinates our children. See interviews with witnesses of Oklahoma Bombing.
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