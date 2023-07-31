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During his tenure as the leader of Fujian province, Xi Jinping mastered the united front strategy by implementing it against Taiwan
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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5 views • July 31, 2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2n1e8ud803

07/26/2023 Ava on Winn Tucson China Watch: During his tenure as the leader of Fujian province, Xi Jinping mastered the united front strategy by implementing it against Taiwan. In 2015, he presided over conferences on the united front, established a leading group for united front work, formulated laws and regulations, and allocated funds to commence the large-scale implementation of this strategy to achieve his nefarious objectives.


07/26/2023 Ava做客《温·图森中国观察》节目：习近平曾在主政福建期间，通过对台部署统一战线战略，熟练掌握了这一工具。2015年，他主持召开了统一战线战略会议，设立统一战线工作领导小组，设立了法律法规并配备了资金，开始大规模实施这一战略，以实现其邪恶目的。



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