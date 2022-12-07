Create New Account
The Errors in New Versions of the Bible (Why KJV only)
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Robert Breaker


Streamed live Dec 6, 2022

In this livestream we talk about the new (per)versions of the Bible, and how only the KING JAMES BIBLE is the right one, for all others have errors and mistakes. This is why we are King James Only!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok8_oeBtRj4


christian religion kjv only mistakes bibles errors robert breaker

