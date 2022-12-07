The Errors in New Versions of the Bible (Why KJV only)

Robert Breaker
Streamed live Dec 6, 2022
In this livestream we talk about the new (per)versions of the Bible, and how only the KING JAMES BIBLE is the right one, for all others have errors and mistakes. This is why we are King James Only!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok8_oeBtRj4
