Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jonathan Turley: This is legally absurd.
GalacticStorm
Shop now
Jonathan Turley: This is legally absurd.  Fox News' Eric Shawn reports the latest on the former president's hush money trial in New York City. The 'Outnumbered' panel also discussed the basis for the charges and why many critics think the case should be tossed entirely

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

