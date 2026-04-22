THE JOKE IS ON US! 👀😈

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-tucker-sorry-for-misleading-people-on-trump

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Rogan has been highly critical of the war in Iran, saying in March that the war was “insane” and that many people felt “betrayed” by Trump. He stated on Thursday that Trump’s base voted for him in part because he promised there would be no new wars.

“Most people that voted for Trump or wanted Trump to be in office, one of the things that was attractive was this: No more wars,” Rogan said. “Now we’re in one of the craziest ones.”

https://ijr.com/joe-rogan-reveals-what-trump-actually-said-to-him-in-awkward-ufc









