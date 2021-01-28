© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor warns that the AntiChrist's bride took over the End Times churches and she is trying to kill all the real Christians just like she tried to kill Elijah
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • January 28, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). Derek Prince talks about a perverted female spirit in the Church, who is not the Bride of Christ, but she is a counterfeit bride of the AntiChrist that has taken over the Church. This spirit is trying to kill the real Christians every day. This perverted female demon spirit inside the Church, who controls the millions and millions of Illuminati 501c3 churches’ religious Christian convert hordes is a whore and a harlot, and she is not the Bride of Christ. She is the AntiChrist’s bride. She redefines the Bible verses on “women’s head covering commands” and “prohibition of Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing,” in order to attract millions and millions of religious Christian women and female donator wives to her churches. This female demon spirit, who possesses all these millions and millions of Western feminist nations’ religious Christian convert hordes, tries to kill the real Christians, who tell the Church to restore all the Bible verses back to Bible. She controls the millions and millions of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar psychic witches (now 33.3% of the earth’s population). The pastors do not dare preach the truth from the Bible, or 99% of the church women would leave their church immediately, just like all the crowds of disciples left Jesus. In these wicked End Times, not even 12 disciples would be left with the pastor. They only come to our real Christians’ websites to find out the truth, because their pastors do not want to teach the truth to them lest they get assassinated and their families massacred. This female demon spirit is a friend with all the church pastors, so she rewards them with lots of church members and followers, and popularity, and fame, and safety from persecutions & assassinations, and fake unbiblical tithes, and wealth, and parsonage luxurious homes, and church cars, and health insurance benefits, and pastors’ retirement pensions, and one day a week work on Sundays, and respect, and titles, and Illuminati credentials, and Illuminati ordinations, and comfortable lives, and air-conditioned pastors’ offices. These pastors are her boyfriends and male prostitutes. This demonic bride of the AntiChrist is gaining power in the End Times world since the 1960s takeover of the churches by the “Flower Children” nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati occult New Age Wicca witch NWO Luciferian fake-human Christians. She has millions and millions of Christian adherents in the Western feminist nations’ churches, who obey her to remove women’s head coverings, and put on men’s trousers, and behave like men. They do not show any feminine character of the Holy Spirit of God though they think they act like women. Close down these churches now, and put these pastors out of their jobs now. Judgment must begin in the house of the Lord. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.