Overturning Roe vs Wade Is Not Going To Lower Abortion

The Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade has ignited a lot of passion and disagreements. Sending this back to States to decide what they approve seems to make sense on the surface. The problem is all the Democrat States are now making major changes to make sure all abortions are still allowed. What’s even more alarming is that massive pressure has been applied to all the Wall Street stock market companies to stand in the gap and do whatever they can to support abortion. Major companies like Walmart and others have decided to add full coverage for abortions to their employee plans. Massive amounts of funds are also being raised globally to make sure nothing interferes with the abortion agenda. Things have gotten so nuts that many women in America will actually make out pretty well financially by accepting all that is being offered to have an abortion. May God have mercy upon us.