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Lou Dobbs, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell with election theft bombshells
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210 views • November 14, 2020
The election theater will result in a triumphant Trump with a huge, dedicated following. That is a dangerous thing. The alternative is worse with a blatantly illegal operation blowing up in their faces. Were it to stand, the ugliest political team on Earth would take us to Civil War II faster than you can blink your eye.
This video is here at Bitterroot Bugler's Brighteon channel because it will obviously be taken down from other sources.
This video is here at Bitterroot Bugler's Brighteon channel because it will obviously be taken down from other sources.
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