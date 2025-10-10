Calling All Captains - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2119

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop punk band, Calling All Captains, while on "The Forever Came Calling All Captains Tour" with Forever Came Calling. Calling All Captains is currently supporting their newest single, A New Type of Grey.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - June 22, 2025
Location - Burlington Bar in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH CALLING ALL CAPTAINS:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/Callingallcaptainsband
Instagram - https://instagram.com/callingallcaptains
Twitter - https://twitter.com/CallingAllCptns
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:40 Start of Video
00:59 Driver's Area
11:09 Middle of the Van
16:29 Back of the Van
17:47 Trailer
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
00:00Introduction
00:40Start of Video
00:59Driver's Area
11:09Middle of the Van
16:29Back of the Van
17:47Trailer