Calling All Captains - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2119

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop punk band, Calling All Captains, while on "The Forever Came Calling All Captains Tour" with Forever Came Calling. Calling All Captains is currently supporting their newest single, A New Type of Grey.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - June 22, 2025

Location - Burlington Bar in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH CALLING ALL CAPTAINS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/Callingallcaptainsband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/callingallcaptains

Twitter - https://twitter.com/CallingAllCptns





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:40 Start of Video

00:59 Driver's Area

11:09 Middle of the Van

16:29 Back of the Van

17:47 Trailer





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



