How To Really Live Forever

This
is memorial day weekend. We will honor those who have died in the service of
our country. And we remember those who
in our own lives that have preceeded us in death. We know that death is real. Even the earth
and all the planets and stars are passing away.
And we know that it is inevitable for all of us unless Jesus comes for
His church soon. But that should not
depress us but encourage us because in death we will really live for the first
time!
