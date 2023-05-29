How To Really Live Forever

This is memorial day weekend. We will honor those who have died in the service of our country. And we remember those who in our own lives that have preceeded us in death. We know that death is real. Even the earth and all the planets and stars are passing away. And we know that it is inevitable for all of us unless Jesus comes for His church soon. But that should not depress us but encourage us because in death we will really live for the first time!

