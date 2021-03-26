What's Going On? DEATH BY NWO MEDICAL TYRANNY!

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Melody is from "What's Up?", by 4 Non Blondes.
Lyrics by 1 Former Brunette
Original "Vaccine Choice Canada" ---> https://www.bitchute.com/video/F7pS9I7ciWh3/
VCC's Legal Challenge:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
The Constitutional Rights Centre:
https://www.constitutionalrightscentre.ca/ Donate now: http://bit.ly/supportFREEDOM
Legal Challenge to COVID-19 Measures Filed In Ontario Superior Court:
Due to the egregious and persistent violations of Canadians’ Constitutional rights by Federal, Provincial and Municipal governments in their response to Covid-19, Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Source : https://brandnewtube.com/watch/what-039-s-going-on-sing-it-shout-it-share-it-death-by-nwo-medical-tyranny_BrUBQSdgnIM4sId.html
Rogersings NWO News!