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March For Freedom Against The "Health Pass" (Vax Passports) in France 8/21/21
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80 views • August 22, 2021
Broadcasting live from Quimper, Brittany in France for another 'manifestation' (french word for protest).. Another good turn out of people of all ages showing solidarity against the draconian government walking through the heart of the city in the middle of the day.. We are still currently subjected to the roll out of this "pass sanitaire" (vax passport, and a lot of people are not having it around the country, which is why there's been protests every saturday during the whole month of august since mid july.. On the flip, there's plenty of people who've been compliant with it all, rolled up their sleeves for the experimental jab and got their QR codes so they can continue to work in many places, go to shopping malls, and eat/drink in restaurants & bars amongst other places due to psychotic pseudo-medical science that the satanic govt uses to give reason & enforce their immoral rona rules
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/why-viruses-do-not-exist?utm_campaign=ce8f6359-b511-4e96-abb2-5d779a8db321&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=8bc9f9fe-46b7-43e9-82fb-6168e66264e8
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
The dangers of vaccination playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
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https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/why-viruses-do-not-exist?utm_campaign=ce8f6359-b511-4e96-abb2-5d779a8db321&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=8bc9f9fe-46b7-43e9-82fb-6168e66264e8
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
The dangers of vaccination playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
links to my works & platforms
MASK ARTICLES: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
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