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Ep. 676 – Should We Be Concerned That The First Black Woman On SCOTUS Can’t Define “Woman”?
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10 views • April 08, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in our nation’s capital, as the Senate holds a historic vote to appoint the first black woman to the Supreme Court, yet that very woman can’t actually define the word “woman.”
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© FreedomProject 2022
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