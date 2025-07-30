'Intentional' S2E7 Thursday 7-31-25 'Live'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Born Dead!" with Guests Dr. James Thorp and Michelle Spencer RN
Have you heard that birth rates are collapsing? A study of 1.3 Million Czech women showed that those who took the Covid-19 countermeasure had 33% fewer successful pregnancies. Let's Be Intentional and Talk About It!
