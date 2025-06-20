The Newly Identified - "Tyrant Twitch" - High Impact Flix

They definitely all have that "twitch"

I've noticed it lately too





It's guilt or some kind of wanna be macho thing!

But they've all got the twitch!





Bunch of lunatics with perceived authority and GUNS!

Beating people up over tail lamp lights, kidnapping people based on EGO!





These thin blue line suckers need to be held accountable

Title 18 sections 241 & 242





original video by Brian @ Here's the Deal / High Impact Flix

https://old.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/