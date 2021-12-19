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Detailed Analysis from Jessica Rose, PhD - What VAERS Data Reveals About Covid Jab Safety
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150 views • December 19, 2021
Interview transcript with Source Links: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrMercola-JessicaRose-ParsingThroughtheVAERSDatabase.pdf
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is among the best adverse event data collection systems in the world, but it's antiquated and difficult to use. Still, it’s a good way to detect safety signals that weren't detected during premarket testing or clinical trials
There are unmistakable, unprecedented safety signals in VAERS for the COVID shots. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claim no deaths can be attributed to the COVID jabs, it’s impossible to discount 8,986 deaths in the U.S. territories alone, reported as of November 26, 2021
The estimated underreporting factor for COVID jab injuries in VAERS is between 31 and 100, so the actual death toll in the U.S. could be anywhere from 278,500 to 898,600
There’s a strong safety signal for female reproductive issues and for heart inflammation (myocarditis) in young men and boys. VAERS data show an inverse relationship between myocarditis and age, with youths being more frequently affected than older men
VAERS data are being deleted without explanation. Each week, about 100 or so reports are routinely deleted, so there are now thousands of inexplicably missing reports
Most Lethal ‘Vaccines’ in Medical History
Rose continues:
“I implore everybody to do this ... [VAERS] is very accessible. Just go to their website and download the CSV files. You can play with it in Excel, or use whatever is compatible with the CSV file. The OpenVAERS system is even easier to use.
There are three separate files that you can download for the domestic data set, which includes the individual's data, the symptoms or adverse events that they reported (and it can be up to 15 different types), and the injection data ...
You can merge them so that, as per [each] VAERS ID, you have a lot more information ... That's what I did. All you have to do is count the number of adverse events that have occurred in 2021. In the context of the COVID-19 products, exclude all the other vaccines to isolate the signal, and compare the number of adverse events to the total number of adverse events reported in every single year going back 30 years.
There's absolutely zero comparison. The average number of adverse event reports for the past 10 years is ~39,000, and that includes the adverse event report data for all of the vaccines combined. There are a lot of them ...
So we're looking at about 39,000 total adverse events per year [on average for all vaccines], as opposed to 675,942 [adverse events post COVID jab] in the domestic dataset alone [Editor’s note: Please note that all data are as of the day of the interview and have not been updated prior to publication]. And this does not include the underreporting factor ...
We see the same trend when we isolate standalone adverse events like death. There are over 10,000 [post COVID jab] deaths reported now in the domestic dataset alone, not including the underreporting factor, and in the previous 10 years, the average was 155 deaths for the entire year for all the products combined. This is over 6,000% increase in reporting for deaths.
So, the question I've been posing to the FDA, the CDC and whoever wants to listen to me is, ‘What's the cut-off number?’ Because you kind of think of death as being the worst outcome in terms of adverse events in the context of a vaccine or a biological product.
I think there are worse things than death personally. But most people think death is pretty bad. So that's why I always talk about death in this context. What's the cut-off number here? How many people have to die in order for these products to be deemed unsafe? So that's basically all you have to do in VAERS. I mean, you can stop there. You don't have to look at anything else. But there's so much more.”
The removed Journal Article by McCullough and Rose: https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/media/A%20Report%20on%20Myocarditis%20Adverse%20Events%20in%20the%20U.S.%20Vaccine%20AdverseEvents%20Reporting%20System%20%28VAERS%29%20in%20Association%20with%20COVID19%20Injectable%20Biological%20Products.pdf
Withdrawn Article: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0146280621002267?via%3Dihub
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/01/only-one-percent-of-vaccine-reactions-reported-to-vaers/
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is among the best adverse event data collection systems in the world, but it's antiquated and difficult to use. Still, it’s a good way to detect safety signals that weren't detected during premarket testing or clinical trials
There are unmistakable, unprecedented safety signals in VAERS for the COVID shots. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claim no deaths can be attributed to the COVID jabs, it’s impossible to discount 8,986 deaths in the U.S. territories alone, reported as of November 26, 2021
The estimated underreporting factor for COVID jab injuries in VAERS is between 31 and 100, so the actual death toll in the U.S. could be anywhere from 278,500 to 898,600
There’s a strong safety signal for female reproductive issues and for heart inflammation (myocarditis) in young men and boys. VAERS data show an inverse relationship between myocarditis and age, with youths being more frequently affected than older men
VAERS data are being deleted without explanation. Each week, about 100 or so reports are routinely deleted, so there are now thousands of inexplicably missing reports
Most Lethal ‘Vaccines’ in Medical History
Rose continues:
“I implore everybody to do this ... [VAERS] is very accessible. Just go to their website and download the CSV files. You can play with it in Excel, or use whatever is compatible with the CSV file. The OpenVAERS system is even easier to use.
There are three separate files that you can download for the domestic data set, which includes the individual's data, the symptoms or adverse events that they reported (and it can be up to 15 different types), and the injection data ...
You can merge them so that, as per [each] VAERS ID, you have a lot more information ... That's what I did. All you have to do is count the number of adverse events that have occurred in 2021. In the context of the COVID-19 products, exclude all the other vaccines to isolate the signal, and compare the number of adverse events to the total number of adverse events reported in every single year going back 30 years.
There's absolutely zero comparison. The average number of adverse event reports for the past 10 years is ~39,000, and that includes the adverse event report data for all of the vaccines combined. There are a lot of them ...
So we're looking at about 39,000 total adverse events per year [on average for all vaccines], as opposed to 675,942 [adverse events post COVID jab] in the domestic dataset alone [Editor’s note: Please note that all data are as of the day of the interview and have not been updated prior to publication]. And this does not include the underreporting factor ...
We see the same trend when we isolate standalone adverse events like death. There are over 10,000 [post COVID jab] deaths reported now in the domestic dataset alone, not including the underreporting factor, and in the previous 10 years, the average was 155 deaths for the entire year for all the products combined. This is over 6,000% increase in reporting for deaths.
So, the question I've been posing to the FDA, the CDC and whoever wants to listen to me is, ‘What's the cut-off number?’ Because you kind of think of death as being the worst outcome in terms of adverse events in the context of a vaccine or a biological product.
I think there are worse things than death personally. But most people think death is pretty bad. So that's why I always talk about death in this context. What's the cut-off number here? How many people have to die in order for these products to be deemed unsafe? So that's basically all you have to do in VAERS. I mean, you can stop there. You don't have to look at anything else. But there's so much more.”
The removed Journal Article by McCullough and Rose: https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app/media/A%20Report%20on%20Myocarditis%20Adverse%20Events%20in%20the%20U.S.%20Vaccine%20AdverseEvents%20Reporting%20System%20%28VAERS%29%20in%20Association%20with%20COVID19%20Injectable%20Biological%20Products.pdf
Withdrawn Article: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0146280621002267?via%3Dihub
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/01/only-one-percent-of-vaccine-reactions-reported-to-vaers/
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