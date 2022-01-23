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Conversations On The Fringe | Guest: JR Nyquist - Red Dawn
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Redpill Project
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Conversations On The Fringe | Guest: JR Nyquist - Red Dawn

J.R. Nyquist has written for Newsmax, WorldNetDaily, SierraTimes, Financial Sense and Epoch Times. He is author of the book Origins of the Fourth World War, The New Tactics of Global War and The Fool and His Enemy.

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