MIRRORED from
https://twitter.com/Lowkey0nline/status/1714580437090132268
18.10.2023
"There's an ethnic cleansing in Gaza and all you do is tell lies about it..."
A protestor disrupts a talk MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
The channel has sidelined three Muslim presenters during Israel's war on Gaza.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.