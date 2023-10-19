Create New Account
A Protestor Disrupts A Talk MSNBC's Rachel Maddow
MIRRORED from

https://twitter.com/Lowkey0nline/status/1714580437090132268 

18.10.2023

"There's an ethnic cleansing in Gaza and all you do is tell lies about it..."

A protestor disrupts a talk MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.


The channel has sidelined three Muslim presenters during Israel's war on Gaza.


msnbcgazaethnic cleansingprotestor

