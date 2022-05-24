[Bidan]'s Plan To Destroy America

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Foreign Policy Designed To Destroy America
* If you wanted to devise a plan for America’s foreign policy that worked totally at cross-purposes, you’d be hard-pressed to match what Biden and his team are doing right now.
Five Crazy Steps
1. Destroy America’s energy independence.
2. Make China filthy rich.
3. Send Ukraine limitless ‘military aid’.
4. Ship American jobs overseas.
5. Start war with China.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 23 May 2022