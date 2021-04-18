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Antique Ammo Coffee Mill Gun, Needham Rifle & Flobert Rifle
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31 views • April 18, 2021
Our coverage of the Wanenmacher Tulsa Arms Show always includes a talk with our favorite antique ammo collector, Duane. On this trip we talked with Duane and learned all about some cool ammunition for some very old firearms like the Coffee Mill gun, Needham rifle and Flobert rifle.
00:00 Intro
00:48 Coffee Mill Gun
04:40 Needham Rifle
07:27 Flobert Rifle
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00:00 Intro
00:48 Coffee Mill Gun
04:40 Needham Rifle
07:27 Flobert Rifle
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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