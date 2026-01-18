BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Washington Bills Threaten Public Safety, Voting Rights & Cost of Living | COMMENT CON Before Monday
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
29 views • 1 day ago

Washington State lawmakers are moving fast on a slate of bills being heard Monday that will directly impact public safety, early inmate release, voting rights, energy reliability, fuel and tire costs, farming expenses, and government transparency. These proposals include expanded early release for offenders, removal of voter-elected positions, new hidden fees on tires and fuel, increased costs for farmers and boat owners, attacks on affordable baseload energy, and new authority for the state to issue confidential IDs to its own investigators.

This episode of Left Coast News breaks down what these bills actually do, why they matter to conservatives and working families, and how their combined effect means higher prices, weaker accountability, and reduced public safety across Washington.

⚠️ Most importantly: These bills are being heard Monday, and public comment is still open. If you oppose higher costs, government secrecy, and policies that put ideology ahead of safety, now is the time to act. You can register your opposition in minutes on the Washington State Legislature website. Silence will be counted as approval.

Watch. Share. And register CON before it’s too late!

⚠️ ACTION ALERT (HEARINGS MONDAY): Register CON in 2 minutes ⚠️

These bills are being heard Monday. If you don’t comment, Olympia will treat silence like approval.

✅ STEP-BY-STEP (Register Your Disapproval):

Go to the Washington State Legislature website

Click “Bills” → then “Bill Information”

Type a bill number (example: HB 1239) and open the bill page

Click “Committee Meeting Notices / Hearings” (or the link showing the upcoming hearing)

Click “Sign in to Testify”

Choose “I would like my position noted for the legislative record” (you don’t need to speak)

Select CON

Submit — then repeat for the other bills


📌 Bills to register CON on:

HB 2265, SB 6101, HB 2251, HB 1239, SB 5829, HB 2421, HB 1652, HB 2367, HB 2284

👊 Pro tip: Share this comment. The other side always shows up. Let’s make sure lawmakers see the opposition in the official record.

#LeftCoastNews #WashingtonState #WALegislature #PublicSafety #StopTheBills #EarlyRelease #GovernmentOverreach #HiddenTaxes #CostOfLivingCrisis #EnergyCrisis #ProtectVoters #ConservativeVoices #TakeAction #CommentCon #HoldThemAccountable 

Keywords
left coast news podcastwashington bills public safetywa legislature bills monday hearingcomment con washington legislaturehb 1239 early releasesb 6101 coroner appointmentsb 5829 confidential idshb 2265 heat mandate landlordshb 2251 agricultural fuel costshb 2421 tire feehb 1652 boat fuel ruleshb 2367 coal energy washingtonhb 2284 plastic bag feewashington cost of livingwashington energy policywashington crime policyconservative washington politics
Chapters

0:00Intro

1:42HB1239 Early Release

3:30HB5829 Confidential ID for AG Investigators

6:10HB2265 Extreme Heat Requirements

7:17SB6101 Coroners appointed, no voting

8:07HB2251 Climate policy changes for farmers

8:50HB2421 New (more) tire fee's

9:29HB1652 New fuel requirements for boats

10:12HB2367 Screwing over coal fired plants

10:48HB2284 New (more) plastic bag fee's

11:19Death by a thousand cuts

