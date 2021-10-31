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Doctors Talk and Compare Notes (French with English Sub-titles)
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2151 views • October 31, 2021
Dr. Klaus Schustereder interviews Dr. Phillipe Saegesser. They discuss (in French with English Sub-titles) the Covid situation in Switzerland and their observations.
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Le Dr Klaus Schustereder s'entretient avec le Dr Phillipe Saegesser. Ils discutent (en français avec sous-titres anglais) de la situation du Covid en Suisse et de leurs observations.
Contact: [email protected]
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Le Dr Klaus Schustereder s'entretient avec le Dr Phillipe Saegesser. Ils discutent (en français avec sous-titres anglais) de la situation du Covid en Suisse et de leurs observations.
Contact: [email protected]
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