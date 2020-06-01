Unattended Pallet of Bricks In Frisco Texas Planted By Extremists or Opportunistic Theft?

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Many concerned citizens have been retweeting this image of an unattended pallet of bricks spotted in Frisco, TX. The company whose name appears on the bill of lading confirms they were delivered to a legitimate customer, however opportunistic vandals may have stolen quite a few, perhaps for use in a "protest" scheduled to begin right now in the area. Be on alert if you are near by.
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