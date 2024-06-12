⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 June 2024)

▫️This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by long-range air- and ground-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at flight lines and infrastructure of the AFU Air Force base, as well as one temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries, preparation sites of uncrewed surface vehicles, ammunition and explosives depots. All the assigned targets have been engaged.



▫️Units of the Sever GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 42nd Mech'd Brig, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brigade, 125th, and 127th territorial defence brigades near Neskuchnoye, Liptsy, Tikhoye, Izbitskoye, Zovtnevoye, Volchansk, and Staritsa (Kharkov region).



Six counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 36th Marines Brigade and 17th National Guard Brigade were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle. Four AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 3rd Assault Brigade, 14th, 43rd mechanised brigades, 1st, and 13th national guard brigades near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 Ukrainian troops, three pickup trucks, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 30th, 33rd, 41st mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 46th Airmobile Brigade near Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Artyom, Katerinovka, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).



Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer. Five AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 23rd, 110th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade, 144th Infantry Brigade, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovskoye, Progress, Novgorodskoye, Kalinovo, and Vozdvizhenka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th, 47th mechanised brigades, and 78th Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 350 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 21st National Guard Brigade, 123rd, and 102nd territorial defence brigades near Neskuchnoye, Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 115 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and two Czech-made 122-mm MLRS combat vehicles.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 35th Marines Brigade near Kamenskoye, Pyatikhatki, Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region), and Lvovo (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 113 areas during the day.

Air defence units shot down nine U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, three Olkha MLRS projectiles, and 61 unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,620 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 air defence missile systems, 16,319 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,335 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,372 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,486 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.