Biden's Secret Flights ~Dirty Deeds in The Middle of The Night~

There was a Serious Crisis That I Could Clearly See...
So I Decided to Create This Shade Tree Documentary.
I'm Not a So-Called Professional So Cut Me Some Slack...
But I Think This Will Let You Know Where We Stand At.
With a Calculated 10 Million Migrants Every Year...
What We Have Known as America Will Soon Be Gone.
With a U.S. Population of 330 Million People...
I Don't Believe That It Will Take Too Damn Long!
They Whine and Cry About World Over Population...
Where The Hell are We to Put All These New People.
Maybe The Shadow State... Thanks to Fauci and Gates...
Will Kill All Us Off and Make Room for Their Illegals?
