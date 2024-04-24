2024-4-24 living the exodus 9 - 15.20 to 16.28
the prelude video just before this one explains more spiritually about what I go on to read about here...you can skip the first 10 minutes if you like, as I am only talking about bees, but there is a message there about how the Lord turned me from mr selfish to my brothers keeping, beekeeper, garden tender, vine dressor, etc...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.